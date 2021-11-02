Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.05 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $275.63 or 0.00437869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and approximately $92.05 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00111898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00044372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,664,012 coins and its circulating supply is 19,678,739 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

