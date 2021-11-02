Eminer Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $6.53 million and $936,776.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

