Empty Set Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,206.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $115,206.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

