Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 73,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.