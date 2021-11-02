Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 73,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

