Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $161.87

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.87, but opened at $166.98. Endava shares last traded at $164.31, with a volume of 2,211 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $17,810,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

