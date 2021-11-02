Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 271,850 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00.

NYSE EDR traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,144. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,619,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.