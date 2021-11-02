Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EFR traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 222,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,206. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.60.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

