EOSDT One Day Volume Reaches $2,022.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

