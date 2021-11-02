EOSDT One Day Volume Reaches $2,022.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.
EOSDT Profile
EOSDT’s
genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com
. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt
.
According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “
EOSDT Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.
About EOSDT
EOSDT
launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt
. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com
. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
.
According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “
EOSDT Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.