Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 2nd (AQUA, BABA, BEKE, BIDU, BNR, BRBR, BRKS, BSIG, BTU, BUR)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of. Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$4.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

