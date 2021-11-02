Ergo Reaches Market Cap of $293.08 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00014477 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $293.08 million and $5.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,241.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.84 or 0.07268760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00317866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.01 or 0.00945608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00086961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00435518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00268284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

