Ernest Nicolas Sells 414 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROK stock traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $345.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

