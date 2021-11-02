Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.