Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,393 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

