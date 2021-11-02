Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Eventbrite worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.