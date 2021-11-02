Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Everest has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and $138,605.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

