Everipedia 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.76 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $186.43 million and $15.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,013 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

