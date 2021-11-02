Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 718,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,962. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

