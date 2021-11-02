Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 15.4% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Expedia Group worth $628,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. 50,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

