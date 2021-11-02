Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is One01 Capital LP’s Largest Position

One01 Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,182 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 8.9% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned 0.15% of Farfetch worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,178,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,440,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 68,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,806. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

