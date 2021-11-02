Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Fear has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $5.65 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

