Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.