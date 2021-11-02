Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,314. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $180.69 and a 52 week high of $244.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.