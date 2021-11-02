FintruX Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,782.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $7,782.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 108.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

