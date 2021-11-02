First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,803.5 days.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

