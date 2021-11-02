FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Down 0.2%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.55. 544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.