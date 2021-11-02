Flow Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $13.97 or 0.00022196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $244.36 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 309,372,236 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

