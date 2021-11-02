Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

