Fmr LLC Buys 131,986 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.