Fmr LLC Buys 733,029 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 8,700.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,029 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.81% of Newpark Resources worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

