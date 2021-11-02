Fmr LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

JHX opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

