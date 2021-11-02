Fmr LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of SPR opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

