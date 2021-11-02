Fmr LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $542,000.

FDLO stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

