Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,623 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

