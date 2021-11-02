Fmr LLC Purchases 5,388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

FHLC opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

