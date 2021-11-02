Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,445 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.32% of Movado Group worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $798.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

