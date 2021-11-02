Fmr LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $142,448,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

