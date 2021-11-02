Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,561 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Team worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TISI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

