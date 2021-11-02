Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Forrester Research worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 45.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $464,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

