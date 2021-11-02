Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 754,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,699. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

