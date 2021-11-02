Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 117,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

