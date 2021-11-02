Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 181,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,049,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

