Frax Price Down 0% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $620.94 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 621,324,683 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

