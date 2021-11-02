Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $34.04

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $35.35. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 3,414 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 171,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.