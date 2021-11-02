Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNLPF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

