Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

