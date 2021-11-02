Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $886.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

