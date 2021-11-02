Galatasaray Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $25.90 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00011611 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

