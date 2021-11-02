GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JOB traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

