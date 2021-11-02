General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 74.00% of General Electric worth $10,932,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NYSE GE traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.