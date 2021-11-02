Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 129,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

